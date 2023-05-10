Adipurush: Prabhas to Kriti Sanon, check salaries of all actors

Hyderabad: The Indian film industry has always been known for glitz, glamour, and larger-than-life portrayals of characters that captivate audiences. ‘Adipurush’ which is directed by Om Raut and is the long-awaited masterpiece, is no exception. But what’s causing a stir in the industry is the massive sums of money that the star cast has been paid to play their respective roles.

Massive Paychecks of Adipurush Cast

Prabhas — Rs 100- 150 crores

Prabhas, the Baahubali heartthrob, is at the front of the pack. This superstar has gone to great lengths to become the ‘darling’ of the Indian audience. With the massive success of Baahubali, he has now become one of the country’s biggest stars, and his pay speaks volumes about his worth.

According to reports, Prabhas was paid more than Rs 100 crores for his portrayal of Lord Ram in Adipurush. Yes, you read that correctly—Rs 100 – 150 crores, to be exact. His fans are already anticipating his outstanding performance on the big screen.

Saif Ali Khan — Rs 12 crores

Following him is the talented Saif Ali Khan, who has taken on the difficult role of playing a millennial version of Raavan in the film. Saif has been in the industry for over two decades and has received numerous awards for his performances. Adipurush was paid around Rs 12 crores for his role, making him one of the highest-paid villains in the Bollywood industry.

Kriti Sanon — Rs 3 crores

Kriti Sanon, the film’s leading lady, is set to dazzle as the powerful Sita Mata. Kriti has become a household name in the Indian film industry due to her versatility and charm. She was paid around Rs 3 crores for her role in Adipurush, a testament to her talent and popularity among the audience.

Sunny Singh — Rs 1.5 crore

Sunny Singh, who will play Lakshman in the film, has been paid approximately Rs 1.5 crores. With his impressive performances, this young and dynamic actor has made a name for himself in the industry, and his role in Adipurush is expected to be no different.

Sonal Chauhan — Rs 50 lakhs

Sonal Chauhan, who also plays an important role in the film, rounds out the cast. She was paid around Rs 50 lakhs, which is a large sum for any actor. Her inclusion in the cast demonstrates that the makers of Adipurush have left no stone unturned in ensuring the film’s success.

The remuneration of Adipurush’s star cast reflects the grandeur and scale of the film. With such talented actors on board, the film is expected to be a box office smash and set new records. The countdown has begun, and the excitement is palpable.