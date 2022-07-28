Aditi Rao Hydari looks like royalty as she walks at Couture Week

New Delhi: On the fifth day of Indian Couture Week, Anju Modi took the audience on a regal journey as she showcased her new collection. Proud to have put forward Indian craftsmanship on the forefront, Anju Modi churned out beautiful pieces adorned with embroidery and embellishments.

Aditi Rao Hydari turned muse for the designer and looked like royalty in a yellow-green lehenga.

Speaking on the occasion, Aditi even expressed how much she enjoyed wearing the ‘nath’ for the show. “I can wear it even in the dark, thanks to Sanjay Leela Bhansali,” added Aditi.

Famous for making one of the best bridal designs, Anju Modi filled the color palette of the show with ivory, red, white, gold, and black. Titled ‘Roads less traveled, the silhouettes were an insight into Anju’s learnings from her travels across the country. Silk brocades, tulle, chanderi, pashmina – all kinds of fabrics were brought to life with Anju’s whimsical artistry.

Having designed for actresses like Deepika and Jacqueline in the past, Anju Modi said that her favorite muse so far has been Aditi Rao Hydari.

Speaking about finally being able to showcase couture pieces after a hiatus of two years, Anju said it is always a pleasure to be able to hold physical shows rather than online. “The collection is close to my heart because it is an ode to the Indian handiwork and handloom. It is my most personal collection so far,” added Anju.

Indian Couture Week was flagged off by Tarun Tahiliani last Friday. The couturiers that will be bringing to the fore their best work this week are Suneet Verma, Dolly J, Kunal Rawal, Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, Amit Aggarwal, Falguni and Shane Peacock, Siddharth Tytler, followed by Anamika Khanna who will be closing the week off on Sunday.

JJ Valaya and Varun Bahl’s shows were held on Day 2 and 3 of the couture week.