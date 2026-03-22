Adivi Sesh reveals how he keeps the actor and writer in him in sync

Talking about ‘Dacoit: A Love Story’, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap in lead roles, it is directed by Shaneil Deo

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Chandra Mouli  |   Published: 22nd March 2026 10:56 am IST
Dacoit
Adivi Sesh

Mumbai: Actor-director-writer Adivi Sesh, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Dacoit’, has shared his process of approaching his parts when he works as both actor and a writer in a project.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film. When asked if the actor in him is guiding the writer forward or the writer in him is guiding the actor forward, he told IANS, “Neither, actually. I mean, you know, it’s interesting. My only filter for this is, if I get an idea for a movie, and I know it’s going to be an ambitious one. If it doesn’t sound reasonable for me to do it as an actor, I don’t even attempt to write the film”.

He further mentioned, “And so that filter is what helps me because once I know that it is possible for me to play it as an actor, I do that thinking about it for a couple of days before I start writing. And if I’m able, if I know in my heart, I can play the role, the rest of it is just me focusing as a writer, because in my head, when I’m imagining a scene, I’m not imagining myself or any other actor for that matter”.

Subhan Haleem

“It’s just sort of all the actors’ faces are kind of grey, like I don’t see, I can’t see their faces when I’m writing. And so that enables you to only focus on ideas and emotions. And then once I’m on set, I’m not thinking about the writing at all”, he added.

Talking about ‘Dacoit: A Love Story’, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap in lead roles. It is directed by Shaneil Deo. The film is a bilingual project, shot in Telugu and Hindi. It follows a narrative involving former lovers who reunite and engage in a series of robberies.

Produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, ‘Dacoit’ is set to arrive in cinemas on April 10, 2026.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Chandra Mouli  |   Published: 22nd March 2026 10:56 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later… More »
Back to top button