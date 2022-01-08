Administer only Covaxin to 15-18 age group: Bharat Biotech to healthcare workers

Published: 8th January 2022
Bharat Biotech vaccine "Covaxin" (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech on Friday said that it has received reports of COVID-19 vaccines other than Covaxin are being administered in children of age group 15-18 years in the country and urged healthcare workers to ensure administration of Covaxin as it is the only approved COVID vaccine for this particular population category.

“We have received several reports of other COVID-19 vaccines being administered to individuals in the 15-18 years age group. We humbly request healthcare workers to be highly vigilant and ensure that only Covaxin is administered to individuals in the 15-18 years age group,” read a Bharat Biotech release.

“Covaxin received approval based on a thorough clinical trial evaluation for safety and immunogenicity in the 2-18 years age group. Currently, it is the only COVID-19 vaccine in India approved for children,” it added.

COVID vaccination program for children aged between 15 and 18 years has been started from January 3, 2022.

The Union Health Ministry has informed the States and UTs that only ‘Covaxin’ is to be administered in this population category and additional doses of ‘Covaxin’ will be sent to all states and UTs.

