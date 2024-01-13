Admission notification for Telangana model schools, check details here

Hall tickets will be available on April 1. The tests will be conducted on April 7 (Sunday).

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th January 2024 3:28 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The admission notification for Telangana model schools for all classes has been issued for the academic year 2024-25.

Application forms are available between February 12 and February 22 for all classes from class 6 to 10. Candidates can submit it online through this website.

The mode of admission for all classes is through admission tests only and the lateral entry into Classes VII to X is subject to availability of vacant seats at the time of admission.

