Admission notification for Telangana model schools, check details here

Hyderabad: The admission notification for Telangana model schools for all classes has been issued for the academic year 2024-25.

Application forms are available between February 12 and February 22 for all classes from class 6 to 10. Candidates can submit it online through this website.

Hall tickets will be available on April 1. The tests will be conducted on April 7 (Sunday).

The mode of admission for all classes is through admission tests only and the lateral entry into Classes VII to X is subject to availability of vacant seats at the time of admission.