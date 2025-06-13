Admissions open for short-term vocational courses in Telangana

Hyderabad: The State Institute of Vocational Education (SIVE), under the Directorate of Intermediate Education, Telangana on Friday, June 13, has invited online applications from educational institutions for affiliation and sanctioning of additional sections for Short Term Vocational Certificate Courses, popularly known as Fatafat Naukri Courses, for the first spell spanning July to December 2025.

Eligible applicants include Intermediate, Degree, and Polytechnic colleges, as well as NGOs and other private institutions currently offering vocational training in Telangana. The process will facilitate fresh affiliation, extension of provisional affiliation, and permission to introduce up to five new courses or sections, with a minimum requirement of two.

Institutions can submit applications through the official portal between June 11 and August 30. These proposals are expected to enhance the reach of skill-based education and increase employment prospects for youth under the state’s short-term vocational training framework.