Admissions to MANUU B Ed 4-year ITEP through NCET

Published: 12th March 2025 5:13 pm IST
Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has issued notification for admissions in its BA B Ed (Secondary), BSc B Ed (Secondary), B Com B Ed (Secondary) four-year Integrated Teacher Education programmes (ITEP). 

The admissions will be based on scores obtained in the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) to be conducted by the National Testing Agency.

A press release from MANUU said according to Prof. M. Vanaja, Director, Directorate of Admissions, fifty seats are available each in BA B Ed, BSc B Ed., and B Com B Ed.

 Interested candidates can register and apply on the link https://exams.nta.ac.in/NCET/ up to 16th March. For further details, the prospectus can be accessed on the University website www.manuu.edu.in.

The candidates are required to compulsorily go through the NTA information bulletin and MANUU ITEP Prospectus before filling their online application forms. For details contact phone number 040-23120600 (Ext. 1801).

