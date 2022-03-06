Admit Ukraine-returned students to Indian medical colleges at govt expense: Digvijaya

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 6th March 2022 3:03 pm IST
BJP will change Constitution if voted to power in 2024: Digvijaya
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. Photo: ANI. (file)

Bhopal: Congress MP Digvijaya Singh has demanded that the Centre admit students who returned from war-hit Ukraine to various government and private medical colleges in India.

The families of these students have already spent a lot of money on their admission to Ukraine-based medical colleges, Singh said in a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, and also demanded that the government pay the fees of such students.

“The Centre should make a special plan to provide admission to the medical students returning from war-torn Ukraine in MBBS courses in various private and government colleges of the country by relaxing the rules in the interest of the country and public, the Rajya Sabha member said in the letter.

MS Education Academy

The infrastructure of various medical colleges and institutions in Ukraine has already been destroyed in the Russian attack, he said.

Singh expressed hope that the Centre will take a decision in this regard and dispel the uncertainty about the future of these students.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button