Adnan Sami hails Operation Sindoor

Mumbai: Singer Adnan Sami, who is of Pakistani descent and formally became an Indian citizen in 2016, has praised Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine terrorist sites in Pakistan.

“Jai Hind!! #OperationSindoor,” wrote Adnan on X, formerly called Twitter.

The ‘Operation Sindoor’, came 14 days after the terrorist attack in the tourist resort of Baisaran in Pahalgam, in which suspects are believed to have links with Pakistan.

The Indian Air Force on Wednesday targeted the terrorists’ sites without crossing the Pakistan airspace. The Pakistan armed forces were taken by complete surprise when the Indian strikes started around 1.44 a.m.

Adnan on May 4 had said that he met some “Pakistani boys”, who wanted to change their citizenship as they “hate their army”, which has “destroyed” the country.

Adnan had written: “Met some very sweet Pakistani boys while walking on the beautiful streets of Baku, Azerbaijan…They said “Sir, You are very lucky.. You left Pakistan in good time.. We also want to change our citizenship…WE HATE OUR ARMY…They have destroyed our country!!” I replied “ I knew this long ago!” (sic).”

The terrorists’ sites targeted by Indian strikes during Operation Sindoor include Muridke near Lahore, Bahawalpur, Kotli and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The terrorist infrastructure was targeted from where the attacks against India have been planned and directed. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) posted a press release at 1.44 a.m. saying nine sites have been targeted altogether during ‘Operation Sindoor’ by the Indian Armed Forces.

Muridke and Bhawalpur have Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) headquarters, and its chief commander, Masood Azhar, used to hide there along with top commanders of the outfit.

Reports said multiple loud explosions were heard in Muzaffarabad City in PoJK where a number of terrorist organisations have set up their training camps and launch pads. Muzaffarabad’s power was blacked out after the explosions. Besides Muzaffarabad, Kotli also has terror infrastructure, including training camps and launch pads.