Adults free to marry or live with person of their choice, says Allahabad HC

Prayagraj: An adult is free to marry or live with a person of their choice and no one, including their parents or anyone on their behalf, can interfere in their right to freedom of choosing a partner, the Allahabad High Court has held.

This freedom, the court said, emanates from the right to life and personal liberty guaranteed by the Constitution.

Disposing of a petition filed by an interfaith couple in a live-in relationship, Justice Surendra Singh in a recent verdict directed that if any disturbance is caused in the petitioners’ peaceful living, they shall approach the superintendent of police concerned with a copy of the order for protection.

In their petition, the Muslim woman and her Hindu live-in partner sought that their family members be directed not to interfere in their peaceful living. They also sought direction to the police for protection.

The petitioners’ counsel submitted that both are adults and in a live-in relationship of their own free will. It was further submitted that the woman’s mother and her family members are averse to the live-in relationship.

The woman’s mother and other family members are allegedly harassing and disturbing the petitioners’ peaceful life. She has also threatened the petitioners with dire consequences, the petition claimed.

The woman sought protection from the Gautam Budh Nagar Commissionerate police commissioner on August 4 but it was of no avail.