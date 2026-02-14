Advocate stabbed to death in Hyderabad’s Attapur, family dispute suspected

A family feud is being suspected as the motive behind the murder; however, the matter is currently under investigation.

Published: 14th February 2026 6:34 pm IST
Hyderabad: An advocate was murdered in broad daylight in Attapur’s Suleman Nagar on Saturday, February 14, by unidentified assailants over a suspected family dispute.

According to reports, the victim, Mohammed Khader, was at his office when unknown persons barged in and stabbed him with knives before fleeing. Khader died on the spot.

A family feud is suspected as the motive behind the murder, according to the police. However, the matter is currently under investigation.

A case has been registered and the area has been cordoned off as police try to collect forensic evidence.

The body has been shifted to a hospital for post-mortem examination.

