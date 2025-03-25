Advocates taken into preventive custody during protest near Telangana Assembly

Advocates were condemning the murder of lawyer Erabapu Esrayal at I.S. Sadan.

Hyderabad: The police on Tuesday took a group of advocates into preventive custody as they attempted to stage a protest in front of the Telangana Assembly.

The advocates were condemning the murder of lawyer Erabapu Esrayal at I.S. Sadan and the increasing attacks on legal professionals in the state. They demanded that the government introduce an Advocates Protection Act to safeguard lawyers from assaults by anti-social elements.

After detaining the protesters, police shifted them to the Punjagutta Police Station.

