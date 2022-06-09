Afghanistan: 5,159 refugees return home

Kabul: A total of 5,159 Afghan refugees have returned from neighbouring Pakistan and Iran, the Taliban government’s Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation Affairs said on Thursday.

Up to 4,986 Afghans returned via border crossing points in the western Nimroz and Herat provinces from Iran, and 173 undocumented refugees arrived in the southern Kandahar province from Pakistan, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

The ministry noted that 1,880 of the returnees were introduced to the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM), to receive assistance and support.

More than 740,000 Afghan refugees have returned or been deported to Afghanistan mainly from neighbouring countries since August 2021 when the Taliban took over the country, according to the latest figures from the Ministry.