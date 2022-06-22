Afghanistan earthquake kills at least 155 people

Kabul: At least 155 people have been killed in an earthquake in Afghanistan’s eastern Paktika province, country’s state-run news agency reported.

The eastern provinces of Nangarhar and Khost also reported deaths.

As per the US Geological Survey (USGS), an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hit parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The USGS said the quake struck about 44 km (27 miles) from the city of Khost in southeastern Afghanistan and was at a depth of 51 km.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said shaking was felt over a range of some 500 km by about 119 million people in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and India.

Pakistan media reported a mild intensity earthquake struck Islamabad and other parts of the country.

Tremors were also felt in Lahore, Multan, Quetta and several other areas of Pakistan.

With inputs from agencies