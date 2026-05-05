Afghanistan says Pakistan strikes killed three civilians

Kabul: Afghanistan accused Pakistan of carrying out cross-border attacks into its territory on Monday, May 4, that hit civilian areas, killing at least three people and wounding 14, as tension between the two neighbours remains high despite recent peace talks.

Afghan deputy government spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat said on X that the attacks also destroyed two schools, two mosques and a health centre in the eastern Afghan province of Kunar.

دپاکستان پوځي رژیم یو ځل بیا د خپلو جنایتونو په دوام ډیورنډ فرضي کرښې ته څیرمه د کونړ دانګام ولسوالۍ کې د ولسې خلکو کورونه، ښوونځي،روغتیایي مرکز او جوماتونه په نښه کړي چې د نورو مالي زیانونو سربیره پکې ۳ تنه ولسي وګړي شهیدان او ۱۴ نور یې ټپیان شوي چې ډیری یې میرمنې او ماشومان دي.… pic.twitter.com/3jcwYQzj0b — Hamdullah Fitratحمدالله فطرت (@FitratHamd) May 4, 2026

Pakistan’s Information Ministry rejected the allegation in a post on X, saying that Fitrat’s accusations follow recent cross-border firing from Afghan territory into Pakistan. Those attacks, in March and April, killed nine women and children in Bajaur, a district in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

It said Bajaur attacks “exposed the Afghan regime’s reckless and shameful actions.” The ministry also argued that images circulated with the latest Afghan claim show damage “inconsistent with artillery impact,” citing intact roofs and localised breakage as indicators of possible staged destruction.

Pakistan and Afghanistan had been embroiled in months of deadly fighting that killed hundreds of people since late February, when Afghanistan launched a cross-border attack on Pakistan in retaliation for Pakistani airstrikes inside Afghanistan.

Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of harbouring militants that carry out deadly attacks inside Pakistan, especially the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP. The group is separate from, but allied with, the Afghan Taliban, which has ruled Afghanistan since it seized power in the country in 2021 amid the chaotic withdrawal of US-led troops. Kabul denies the charge.

In early April, Afghan and Pakistani officials met for Chinese-mediated peace talks in western China. The two sides agreed not to escalate the conflict and “explore a comprehensive solution,” Beijing said at the time. But some cross-border clashes have continued, although at a lower intensity than before the talks.