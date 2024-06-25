Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup: What happens if rain plays spoilsport

Afghanistan, Australia, and Bangladesh are eyeing a spot in the T20 World Cup semi-final against South Africa, which is going to be played on June 27.

Although the chances of Bangladesh making it to the semi-final are slim, they are leaving no stone unturned in the ongoing match against Afghanistan.

T20 World Cup: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh was halted for few minutes due to rain

Who will go to the semi-final will be decided by the outcome of today’s match.

If Afghanistan wins, they will enter the semi-final. However, if Bangladesh wins, then one of the three teams, namely Afghanistan, Bangladesh, or Australia, with the highest Net Run Rate (NRR) will go to the semi-final.

A few minutes ago, rain stopped play. It resumed after a brief pause.

However, if rain plays spoilsport again, the DLS score will be considered, and based on it, either Afghanistan or Bangladesh will be declared the winner.

India enter Semi-finals

Meanwhile, India rode on skipper Rohit Sharma’s scintillating 41-ball 92 to beat Australia by 24 runs in their final Super Eights fixture and qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup on Monday.

Batting first, Rohit fired on all cylinders and struck as many as eight sixes and seven fours during his sparkling knock, which powered India to an imposing 205 for five.

In reply, Australia were restricted to 181 for seven in the stipulated 20 overs. Travis Head top-scored for Australia with 76 off 43 balls.

So far, India, England, and South Africa have entered the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.