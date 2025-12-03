Afraid to remarry, widow strangles 2-yr-old son, dies by suicide in Medak

Recently widowed, Akhila had been living with her mother and stepfather since her husband, Praveen Goud, died.

Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 3rd December 2025 7:48 pm IST
Woman strangles her two year old and dies by suicide after husband's death
Akhila with her two-year-old son.

Telangana: A 24-year-old woman on Tuesday, December 2, strangled her two-year-old son before hanging herself in Chinna Shankarampet mandal of Medak, after her husband died two months ago.

Thallla Akhila’s maternal uncle filed a complaint at the Shankarampet police station alleging that she took the drastic measure after her in-laws told her to leave her son and live with her own parents.

Speaking to Siasat.com, a Shankarampet police official confirmed that Akhila was living with her mother and stepfather in Khajapur village after her husband, Praveen Goud, passed away two months ago due to health-related condition.

According to the police, her father left when she was very young, leaving behind a deep emotional scar. Her mother had remarried, as per Akhila’s grandfather’s wishes. She feared that her family would force her to marry again.

Police have registered a case and are investigating further to confirm the cause leading up to her death.

In a similar incident, a 26-year-old Nagalakshmi killed her two children before dying by suicide in the Nalgonda district of Telangana. The night before the incident, she had argued with her husband, Ramesh, who had left the house in anger.

The neighbours grew suspicious after noticing the house was locked and alerted the police.

On reaching, police found the bodies of Nagalakshmi and her two children in the house. Nagalakshmi hanged herself after killing her two children.

