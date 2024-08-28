After 7.5cr Rolls Royce, Ram Charan buys one more car in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Ram Charan, known for his love of high-end vehicles, has added yet another luxury car to his impressive collection. Just days after purchasing a sleek Black Rolls-Royce Spectre worth Rs 7.5 crores, the actor has now been spotted with a new addition — the Lexus LM MPV.

Ram Charan’s New Lexus Car

Ram Charan was seen arriving at Hyderabad airport in his new Lexus on Tuesday, turning heads with the vehicle’s striking design and presence.

The Lexus LM, priced at R 2.5 crores, has become a popular choice among celebrities, and it’s easy to see why. Dubbed as the “theatre on wheels,” this luxury vehicle offers unparalleled comfort and a premium experience. The standout feature is its backseat, which boasts a massive 48-inch screen, perfect for those who appreciate entertainment on the go. The Lexus LM 350H, launched in India on March 15, 2024, is not just a car but a statement of style and sophistication.

On the professional front, Ram Charan is gearing up for his upcoming movie Game Changer, where he will share the screen with Kiara Advani.