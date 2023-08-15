After Anju, mother of two from Rajasthan elopes to Kuwait

Jaipur: Close on the heels of Anju eloping to Pakistan from Rajasthan, a mother of two kids, from Dungarpur, has reportedly eloped to Kuwait with her boyfriend from another community.

The family members came to know about this after the photo of the woman wearing a burqa was shared on social media.

Patidar Samaj and Hindu organisations have demanded action in this regard by handing over a memorandum to the collector and superintendent of police.

Chitri (Dungarpur) police station officer Govind Singh said: “Mukesh Patidar had lodged a missing complaint of his wife Deepika (35) on July 15. Mukesh told the police that he had been married for 14 years and the couple is blessed with a 13-year-old daughter and an eight-year-old son. He himself works in Mumbai. On July 10, his wife went to Gujarat on the pretext of ill health. She often used to come and go to a religious place saying that she was ill. On August 11, he was told that she has been admitted to the hospital.”

Mukesh told police that on August 12, he spoke to Deepika several times during which she informed him that she is admitted to the hospital.

On August 13, Deepika made a WhatsApp call to Mukesh and said: “You are upset with me. That’s why I have come out. Mukesh left for Dungarpur from Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Deepika’s photo with a young man wearing a burqa went viral. The young man seen with Deepika in the photo was Irfan Haider, a resident of Navanagar, Himmatnagar (Gujarat).

Mukesh said: Irfan Haider first brainwashed his wife, then took her away. Dipika’s religion has been converted by taking her to Kuwait. The accused tricked Deepika by hiding her real name, religion and address. Despite being married, he has taken her away. Hindu organisations and Patidar Samaj have demanded the arrest of the accused and strict action against him as well as return of his wife.