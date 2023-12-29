After Arbaaz Khan, is Malaika Arora getting married next?

Mumbai: Actor and producer Arbaaz Khan recently tied the knot for the second time, sparking curiosity among fans about the relationship status of his ex-wife, Malaika Arora. Arbaaz exchanged vows with his ladylove Sshura Khan last week, and attention has now turned to Malaika, who is currently in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika’s recent statement about a second marriage, made on the show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11’, is now going viral.

A recent promo shared by the channel unveils a playful and revealing rapid-fire round between co-judges Farah Khan and Malaika Arora.

As Farah assumes her host role, the spotlight naturally turns to Malaika’s romantic journey. In a light-hearted exchange, Farah asks Malaika about her plans for 2024, especially about marriage.

Maintaining her composure, Malaika confesses, “Agar koi hai toh main 100 percent tayar hoon.” Farah Khan quickly adds, “Koi hai matlab, bahut hain.” Malaika explains, “Koi hai se matlab koi pooche main kar lungi shaadi.” Surprised Farah asks Malaika, “Koi bhi poochega kar logi?”.

Farah, taken aback by Malaika’s candidness, further probes if she would say yes to any proposal. Blushing, Malaika responds, “Once bitten, twice very shy.”

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor’s Love Story

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been in a relationship for some time. They announced it officially in 2019. The couple has frequently been seen together, capturing the attention of fans.

A few months ago, rumors circulated that Arjun Kapoor had parted ways with Malaika and was romantically involved with social media influencer-turned-actress Kusha Kapila. However, during that period, Kusha refuted all speculations, while both Arjun and Malaika confirmed that they were still together, putting an end to the breakup rumors.

Arbaaz Khan, on the other hand, married make-up artist Shura Khan in an intimate nikah ceremony on December 24 at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence in Mumbai.