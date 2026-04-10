After arrests for abusive comments on Renu Desai, Hyderabad police warn users

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police on Friday, April 10, cautioned strongly against any posting of offensive and insulting material on social media and warned of stern action under the law.

In a post on X, the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar, said that in the race for online fame, some individuals are engaging in indecent behaviour that is negatively influencing society, particularly children and youth.

He urged citizens not to encourage such content through likes and shares, stressing that digital platforms must be used responsibly and requested them not to promote such posts on social media by liking and sharing them.

This follows recent action by the Cyberabad Cybercrime Police against individuals posting abusive remarks targeting actress Renu Desai.

Two arrests in two days

At least two people have been arrested in the past two days for making offensive comments about the actress on her social media postings.

One person, named Chennaiah Runjala of Guntur, was arrested for his comments made on a YouTube reel of the actress on April 8. He was located through technical analysis and taken to the cybercrime police station at Gachibowli.

Also Read Abusive YouTube comment on actress Renu Desai reel lands Guntur man in trouble

The next day, another person who posted an equally vulgar comment via a fake Instagram account was arrested. The accused, Idadasu Apparao from Visakhapatnam, allegedly posted the comment while watching her video. Police stated that he was arrested because of posting such comments, and his mobile phone was confiscated as evidence.

It has been informed that the two cases have been registered according to the relevant laws of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act.

Increasing efforts to curb online abuse

These arrests are part of a broader crackdown on online harassment following complaints by the actress about persistent trolling and invasion of privacy.

Authorities reiterated that posting abusive, defamatory or obscene content online is a punishable offence and urged users to exercise restraint. “Every like and share is a form of support,” the police said, appealing to citizens to help create a safer digital environment by discouraging inappropriate content.