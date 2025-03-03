After attempting to murder girlfriend’s mother, Telangana man sent to custody

Hyderabad: In a horrific incident that took place in Telangana, a man attempted to murder his girlfriend’s mother. Later, he was sent to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the video of the incident, which took place in Ramadugu Mandal of Suddalapalli Village, went viral on social media.

Girlfriend’s mother was against their affair

As per the details of the incident, the woman, Chamanti, was against the relationship between her daughter Jadi Sushmita and Raj Kumar.

Upon knowing it, Kumar attacked Chamanti and tried to strangle her.

Luckily, local residents came to rescue her.

Complaint filed with Telangana police

Following the incident, the woman, who narrowly escaped death, filed a complaint at the Ramadugu Police Station.

Based on the complaint, police arrested Kumar, and later, he was sent into judicial custody.

Police are conducting an investigation.