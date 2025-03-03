After attempting to murder girlfriend’s mother, Telangana man sent to custody

Based on the complaint, police arrested accused, and later, he was sent into judicial custody.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 3rd March 2025 11:04 am IST
Telangana SUV kills 2 gulls on Goa beach; tourism dept seeks FIR against driver
Representative image.

Hyderabad: In a horrific incident that took place in Telangana, a man attempted to murder his girlfriend’s mother. Later, he was sent to judicial custody.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Meanwhile, the video of the incident, which took place in Ramadugu Mandal of Suddalapalli Village, went viral on social media.

Girlfriend’s mother was against their affair

As per the details of the incident, the woman, Chamanti, was against the relationship between her daughter Jadi Sushmita and Raj Kumar.

MS Creative School

Upon knowing it, Kumar attacked Chamanti and tried to strangle her.

Luckily, local residents came to rescue her.

Complaint filed with Telangana police

Following the incident, the woman, who narrowly escaped death, filed a complaint at the Ramadugu Police Station.

Serene Vistas
Germanten Hospital
Ramadan Food Donation

Based on the complaint, police arrested Kumar, and later, he was sent into judicial custody.

Police are conducting an investigation.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 3rd March 2025 11:04 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button