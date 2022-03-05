After being denied flights, student finally allowed to come to India from Ukraine with his cat

Budapest: A student from Kerala stranded in war-hit Ukraine who earned praises for his struggle to return with his pet cat, will finally land in India soon.

It was a great challenge for young 21-year-old Akhil Radhakrishnan to not only make sure that his life was safe from the conflict-ridden Ukraine where he has been studying in Kharkiv National Medical University for the last two years but also to ensure that his pet cat also reaches India safely.

Ammini, the pet cat, was handed over to Akhil by his senior in college four months ago and since then the two have been inseparable.

“She is very lovely and I can’t separate from her and I am glad that the Embassy of India in Ukraine is now allowing me to take her along,” Akhil said while heaving a huge sigh of relief.

It has been very difficult for the last two weeks for this young student who was trying to come from safely to Budapest.

“I got onto a train from a car and reached Kyiv. Then, I took a bus to come to Chop…. By taking another two trains, I managed to reach Budapest,” said Akhil.

The train ride certainly was not easy says Akhil. “We sat in front of the bathroom and I had only an inch of space to travel but the most important thing was to reach safely,” Radhakrishnan added.

A delighted Akhil is now waiting to board the Indian Air Force flight to India from where he will head back to his home in Kerala and most importantly with the love of his life his pet cat in tow.

The government has also deployed ‘special envoys’ to four neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri is overseeing evacuation efforts in Hungary, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in Slovakia, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Romania and Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh in Poland.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine’s breakaway regions – Donetsk and Luhansk – as independent entities.