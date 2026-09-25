After Bengaluru, Rapido’s food delivery app Ownly in Hyderabad

"Over the coming quarter, we plan to expand Ownly to all metros, building on the momentum from our first two cities," Aravind Sanka, co-founder at Rapido & Ownly, said.

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Ownly logo displayed on a dark background, representing the food delivery service in Hyderabad.
A screengrab of the Ownly website.

New Delhi: Mobility platform Rapido on Friday, September 25, announced the launch of its food delivery app, Ownly, in Hyderabad—the brand’s second city after Bengaluru—with plans to scale the service to all metropolitan cities across the country in the coming quarter beginning October.

“Over the coming quarter, we plan to expand Ownly to all metros, building on the momentum from our first two cities,” Aravind Sanka, co-founder at Rapido & Ownly, told PTI.

He stated that with the Hyderabad launch, the company is bringing the same restaurant-first, zero-commission model for food delivery, which it introduced in the Bengaluru market.

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“Ownly launched in Bengaluru in March this year, and the city has been our proof point, with over 25,000 restaurant partners and around 50,000 daily orders. Hyderabad is a natural second market for us, given its strong food culture and Rapido’s existing presence and Captain network in the city,” Sanka said.

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