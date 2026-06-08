After brother’s murder, Hyderabad woman urges caution on US dream

Hyderabad: The sister of a Hyderabad man who was shot dead in Philadelphia has urged parents to carefully consider the risks before encouraging their children to move to the United States (US) in search of better opportunities.

The man, Anshul Kuncha, 28, from Gundlapochampally in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, had been living in North Philadelphia for the past four years. He was employed with a Japanese multinational company and also worked as a pizza delivery driver on weekends.

Hyderabad man shot dead in US

According to his sister, Tanvi Kuncha, Anshul was delivering a pizza order on the night of Friday, June 5, when he was shot three times in the head.

She alleged that the delivery request was made to an abandoned location and claimed that the place was used to lure him into a trap.

Speaking about the tragedy, Tanvi said her brother had moved to the United States with hopes of building a better future. She described him as a cheerful and caring person.

Family rules out robbery

The family believes robbery was not the motive behind the crime, as none of Anshul’s belongings were reportedly taken. Tanvi said the incident appeared to be a planned attack and demanded justice for her brother.

She also expressed concerns about the safety of Indians living abroad and appealed to parents to think carefully before sending their children to the US.

Tanvi revealed that Anshul had previously been robbed in the US, during which his mobile phone, cash, and gold chain were allegedly stolen.

Also Read Hyderabad man shot dead in US after delivering pizza in Philadelphia

MEA help sought

The family has sought help from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian government to bring Anshul’s body back to India as soon as possible.

We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mr. Anshul Kuncha, an Indian national in Philadelphia, PA.



Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch with Anushul’s family and is extending all possible assistance.… — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) June 6, 2026

Meanwhile, police in Philadelphia have launched an investigation into the case. According to reports, CCTV footage allegedly shows two suspects following Anshul shortly before the shooting. Investigators are also tracking the phone number used to place the pizza delivery order.

Philadelphia police have announced a reward of USD 20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

The Consulate General of India in New York expressed condolences to the family and said it is in touch with them while extending all possible assistance.