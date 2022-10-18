After competing without hijab, Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi goes ‘missing’

Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi who left South Korea on October 18 went missing after competing in an event without wearing a headscarf.

Following her missing report, media reported that Iran officials might have forced her to leave early and she might face arrest in her home country.

BBC Persian said that Elnaz Rekabi was scheduled to take flight on Wednesday but she apparently traveled a day early. Another website that focuses on Iran, IranWire alleged that Rekabi would be transferred to Tehran’s Evin Prison.

However, Tehran quickly rejected the media reports and claimed that they are fake.

The official Twitter handle of the Iran embassy in Seoul wrote, ‘Ms. Elnaz REKABI, departed from Seoul to Iran, early morning of October 18, 2022, along with the other members of the Team.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in South Korea strongly denies all the fake, false news and disinformation regarding Ms. Elnaz REKABI.’

Ms. Elnaz REKABI, departed from Seoul to Iran, early morning of October 18, 2022, along with the other members of the Team.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in South Korea strongly denies all the fake, false news and disinformation regarding Ms. Elnaz REKABI. pic.twitter.com/053pFWs96m — Iran embassy in Seoul (@IraninSKorea) October 18, 2022

Why Elnaz Rekabi competed without hijab?

After the death of Mahsa Amini who was arrested for breaching Iran’s rules for women on wearing hijab headscarves and modest clothing, thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets.

Women around the globe have shown solidarity with Iranian women’s plight in rallies and demonstrations by cutting or shaving their hair in public or while being filmed.

Like many other women, Elnaz Rekabi too might have extended her support by not wearing a headscarf while competing in the event.

Meanwhile, the Justice Ministry of South Korea refuses to comment on whether the athlete is still in South Korea or left the country.