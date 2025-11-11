Hyderabad: Jackie Chan is one of the most famous and loved actors in the world. Known for his amazing martial arts, funny expressions, and daring stunts, he has entertained fans for over 50 years. From his early days as a stuntman in Hong Kong to becoming a big Hollywood star, Jackie’s journey is full of hard work and passion.

His hit movies like Drunken Master, Police Story, Rush Hour, and The Karate Kid made him a global superstar. People of all ages enjoy his movies because he mixes comedy and action in a fun and exciting way.

False Death News That Shocked Fans

Sadly, Jackie Chan has often been the target of fake death rumours. The latest one spread on November 11, 2025, when social media posts falsely claimed that he had died at the age of 71 from health problems caused by old injuries. Some posts even shared fake hospital pictures and said that his family had confirmed the news.

Facebook’s latest fake news: Jackie Chan has passed.



He hasn’t. pic.twitter.com/fxBdLGuRCf — Digital Gal 🌸 (@DigitalGal_X) November 10, 2025

Fans were shocked and worried until news outlets and fan pages confirmed that Jackie Chan is alive and healthy. He is currently busy with his upcoming movies like New Police Story 2, Project P, and Five Against a Bullet.

This is not the first time such rumours have spread. In 2015, similar fake news appeared, and Jackie himself had to tell fans that he was alive and fine. Every time such hoaxes go viral, his fans come together to defend him and stop the lies.

His Stardom and Global Craze

Jackie Chan’s charm and talent have made him popular in every part of the world. Fans love him not only for his movies but also for his humble and kind personality. He is known for doing his own dangerous stunts, which shows his courage and dedication. From Asia to America, Jackie Chan is a name that brings smiles to millions of people.

Jackie Chan continues to work hard and entertain people. Even at 71, he shows that true legends never stop shining.