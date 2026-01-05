Mumbai: 2026 is here, and the year is already shaping up to witness some of the biggest celebrity weddings. While several star couples are choosing to go official and open about their relationships on social media, others continue to keep things low-key and hush-hush. Amid all this, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan’s wedding is now officially on the cards.

Yes, you read that right! The star cricketer is all set to tie the knot again after his divorce from former wife Ayesha Mukherjee, as per the latest report by HT City.

Shikhar Dhawan, Sophie Shine wedding

According to the report, Shikhar Dhawan will marry his longtime girlfriend Sophie Shine in a lavish wedding ceremony in New Delhi. The celebrations are expected to take place in the third week of February, with several big names from the cricketing world and Bollywood likely to attend.

A source close to the couple revealed, “It’s a new beginning and they are treating it with quiet happiness and a lot of gratitude.” The source further added that Shikhar has been personally involved in the wedding planning.

Relationship Timeline

Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine have reportedly known each other for quite some time. Their relationship came into the spotlight after they were spotted together in the stands during the Champions Trophy 2025. Reports suggest that the two first met in Dubai a few years ago and gradually grew close, eventually turning friends into partners. The couple has reportedly been living together for over a year.

Shikhar Dhawan’s divorce reason

Shikhar Dhawan was earlier married to Ayesha Mukherjee, with whom he shares an 11-year-old son, Zoravar Dhawan. The former couple parted ways in 2023.

His divorce from Ayesha was granted by a Delhi court in October 2023 on the grounds of mental cruelty. The court reportedly noted that Dhawan suffered mental agony due to prolonged separation from his son, Zoravar, and Ayesha’s failure to honour her commitment to live in India.