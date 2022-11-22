After interview debacle, Ronaldo, Manchester United part ways

This was Ronaldo's second stint at Manchester United after arriving from Juventus before the beginning of 2021-2022 season

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 22nd November 2022 11:59 pm IST
Portugal football star Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United legend, Cristiano Ronaldo, has officially left the club by mutual consent and with immediate effect, the club said on Tuesday. Due to his recent interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, Ronaldo has been under heavy fire.

Ronaldo criticised the club in the interview for a number of reasons. He even claimed that a few club executives were attempting to “push him out.” The scathing interview appears to have played a role in United’s decision to break ways with Ronaldo.

The Portuguese striker appeared to be leaving Old Trafford after saying in a recent television appearance that he felt “betrayed” by the team and had no respect for the new Eric Hag.

In their statement, Manchester United wrote:

“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.

The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.

Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.”

