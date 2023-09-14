After Jawan, Netflix buys Prabhas’ Salaar for Rs…

Hombale Films, the production house behind 'Salaar', officially confirmed a postponement of the film's release

Published: 14th September 2023 2:06 pm IST
Hyderabad: One of the most anticipated Indian films of the year, Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire has been making headlines for various reasons. Over the past few weeks, reports have been doing the rounds that the Prabhas and Shruthi Haasan-starrer has been postponed.

On Wednesday, Hombale Films, the production house behind ‘Salaar’, officially confirmed a postponement of the film’s release on Instagram. While a new release date remains pending, speculation swirls that it might see the light of day sometime in November or December.

While fans may have to wait a bit longer for the theatrical release, exciting developments have taken place on the business front. As per fresh reports, Salaar’s has already earned Rs 350 crore from non-theatrical rights, including satellite, digital and audio, affirming its status as one of the most highly anticipated and lucrative films of the year.

Netflix Acquires Salaar Digital Rights

According to the latest reports, the OTT and satellite deals for Salaar have been successfully inked. After Shah Rukh Khan’s Bollywood movie Jawan, streaming giant Netflix has reportedly secured the Salaar rights for a whopping amount too. Buzz has it that the deal with Netflix could be valued anywhere between Rs 170 crores and Rs 200 crores.

Satellite And Audio Rights

A report in Bollywood Hungama states, “Salaar’s satellite rights have been bagged by Star TV for a record price. The television network has secured the rights to all 5 languages in which Salaar will be released – Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.”

Apart from Prabhas and Shruthi Haasan, the movie also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in a key role.

