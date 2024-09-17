After Kejriwal resigns, Atishi set to be youngest chief minister of Delhi

A delegation of AAP legislators will soon meet with L-G Saxena to formally stake their claim for forming a new government under Atishi's leadership, according to AAP leader Gopal Rai

Published: 17th September 2024 5:43 pm IST
Following Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday, September 17, senior AAP leader Atishi is poised to become Delhi’s next Chief Minister. At 43, Atishi will be Delhi’s youngest Chief Minister and the second current female Chief Minister in India, after Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal.

Atishi, who currently manages several crucial portfolios in the Delhi cabinet (finance, water, education, public works, power, revenue, planning, services, law, and vigilance), has been a key figure in the administration.

In a meeting with AAP legislators, Kejriwal recommended Atishi as his successor. The proposal received unanimous support from the legislators. Kejriwal then met with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to tender his resignation, clearing the way for Atishi’s appointment.

A delegation of AAP legislators will soon meet with L-G Saxena to formally stake their claim for forming a new government under Atishi’s leadership, according to AAP leader Gopal Rai.

Arvind Kejriwal, recently granted bail in the Delhi liquor police case, announced he will not return to the Chief Minister’s position until his party is re-elected in the upcoming state elections, referring to it as the “people’s order.”

(With inputs of PTI)

