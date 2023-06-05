After Kerala Story, movie ’72 Hoorain’ set to create controversy

After the recent controversy surrounding ‘The Kerala Story’, another film titled ’72 Hoorain’ directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan is poised to spark further debates.

The ‘72 Hoorain’ movie delves into the concept of 72 Virgins which is often exploited by terrorist organizations to manipulate individuals.

On Sunday, co-director of the film Ashoke Pandit shared a thought-provoking teaser on Twitter and wrote, ‘As promised presenting to you the first look of our film #72Hoorain . I am sure you will like it . What if you end up dying a brutal death instead of meeting 72 virgins, as assured by terrorist mentors? Presenting the first look of my upcoming film “72 Hoorain”. The film is slated to release on 7 July, 2023’.

The teaser of ’72 Hoorain’ offers a glimpse into the film’s storyline, challenging the narrative surrounding the concept of 72 Virgins. It features photos of individuals such as former Al Qaeda head Osama Bin Laden, Ajmal Kasab, Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed, and Yakub Memon.

As the film is likely to incite controversy, ’72 Hoorain’ follows in the footsteps of ‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘The Kerala Story’, which have already sparked substantial public debate and even reached higher courts.

The first look of the movie already generated a buzz among cinephiles and sparked discussions across various platforms.