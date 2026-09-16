After Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani criticised for outfit choice

Mumbai: Bollywood actresses Disha Patani and Kriti Sanon have unexpectedly found themselves at the centre of the same debate in 2026: what should a celebrity wear while attending or promoting a religious festival?

Disha is the latest actress to face criticism after attending the Ambani family’s Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai. She arrived wearing a red saree paired with a heavily embroidered deep-neck blouse, but pictures from the event soon attracted moral policing online.

Several users questioned whether her outfit was appropriate for Ganpati celebrations, while others compared the appearance to a fashion event rather than a religious gathering. One viral post even demanded a “basic dress code” for such occasions.

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The backlash comes just weeks after Kriti Sanon faced similar criticism over her Raksha Bandhan advertisement. The actress wore a bralette-style blouse with a draped skirt and cape, prompting users to accuse the campaign of presenting an outfit that did not match the traditional occasion. The brand later removed the advertisement following the controversy.

However, not everyone agreed with the criticism. Many defended both actresses and argued that women should not have their respect for religion judged through their clothes.

From Kriti’s Raksha Bandhan campaign to Disha’s Ganpati appearance, Bollywood’s festive fashion has once again divided the internet between those demanding “occasion-appropriate” outfits and those calling out blatant moral policing.