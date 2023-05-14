After losing Karnataka election, here’s list of states where BJP is in power

After the recent Karnataka election, the BJP have suffered a setback, losing one more state from the list of states where it is in power.

The party currently holds power in 10 out of India’s 28 states. In addition, the BJP alliance is in power in four other states.

Following is the list of states where BJP or its alliance is in power

Arunachal Pradesh Assam Goa Gujarat Haryana Madhya Pradesh Maharashtra Manipur Meghalaya Nagaland Sikkim Tripura Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand

BJP’s loss in Karnataka assembly elections

The BJP’s loss in Karnataka is a significant development, with the Congress party poised to return to power with a clear mandate. Congress won 135 seats in the southern state, while the BJP and JD(S) settled with 66 and 19 seats, respectively.

Following the defeat, Basavaraj Bommai submitted his resignation as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Saturday.

The defeat has impacted BJP’s political hold in the southern region of India.

List of states where Congress is in power

Out of the remaining 14 states, the Congress party is in power in four states, while the INC alliance holds power in three states.

Following is list of states where Congress or its alliance is in power

Bihar Chattisgarh Himachal Pradesh Jharkhand Karnataka Rajasthan Tamil Nadu

In six states, regional parties are in power. Punjab is the only state ruled by a national party other than Congress and BJP. It is ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which has recently attained national party status.

Among the Union Territories with legislative assemblies, AAP is in power in Delhi, while in Puducherry, the BJP alliance holds power. However, the third Union Territory with a legislative assembly, Jammu and Kashmir, is currently under President’s rule.