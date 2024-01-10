After Pasoori, Bollywood steals another hit Pakistani song

Mumbai: The upcoming action thriller Crackk, starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan, will have a special musical treat for the fans. The makers of the film have decided to include a remix version of the popular song “Jhoom” by Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar.

The song, which was originally released in 2011, is a romantic and soulful track that showcases Zafar’s vocal and guitar skills. The remix version, which will be composed by Tanishk Bagchi, will have a more upbeat and energetic vibe, suitable for the fast-paced and thrilling theme of the film.

The director of Crackk, Ramesh Sippy, said that he was a fan of Zafar’s music and wanted to pay tribute to him by using his song in the film. He also said that he was confident that Jammwal and Haasan would do justice to the song with their chemistry and dance moves.

Jammwal, who plays the role of a special agent in the film, said that he was excited to groove to the remix of Jhoom. He said that he loved the original song and was happy to be a part of its new version. He also praised Zafar for his talent and versatility.

Zafar, who is currently working on his own film projects in Pakistan, said that he was honored and humbled by the gesture of the makers of Crackk. He said that he was glad that his song was being used in a film that stars such talented actors and is directed by a legendary filmmaker. He also wished the team of Crackk all the best for the film’s release.

The song ‘Pasoori’ from Coke Studio Season was picked by SatyaPrem Ki Katha makers starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The remix was bashed by fans from both India and Pakistan. It remains to be seen how people will react to the remake of ‘Jhoom’ from Crackk movie.

Crackk is slated to hit the screens on February 14, 2024, coinciding with Valentine’s Day. The film is expected to be a high-octane and action-packed entertainer that will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. The remix of Jhoom will be released as a single a week before the film’s release.