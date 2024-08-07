After Phogat’s disqualification, PM Narendra Modi offers support

Following wrestler Vinesh Phogat disqualification in the 50 kg women’s wrestling event in the ongoing Paris Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha to enquire about the matter.

Prime Minister Modi spoke to PT Usha and sought first-hand information from her on the issue and the options India has in the wake of Vinesh’s setback. He has asked her to file a strong protest regarding the disqualification of Phogat.

Later, in an X post, Modi tagged Phogat and praised her for her resilience, “Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India’s pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today’s setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you. @Phogat_Vinesh.”

PM Modi’s support comes against the backdrop of several female wrestlers protesting against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) head Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been allegedly accused of sexual harassment.

Meanwhile, Wrestling Federation of India president Sanjay Singh has termed the disqualification as unfortunate. Speaking to ANi, he said, “The government of India has provided her coach, nutritionist, and physio to Vinesh Phogat. All of them are with her in the games village, her weight was constant for 2 days but it increased overnight, the reason for this can only be given by her nutritionist and her coach. WFI is looking after the legal procedure. PT Usha has reached the games village, we will have a discussion and decide how to protest against IOC and UWW…”

#WATCH | Paris: On Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from #ParisOlympics2024, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Sanjay Singh says, "It is extremely unfortunate for our country that even after wrestling so well and qualifying for the Finals, she was… pic.twitter.com/4VaaDYeDfo — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2024

Vinesh Phogat had entered the gold medal bout after beating Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals on Tuesday night. However, with her disqualification, Lopez replaces Phogat in the Olympic final.

Phogat’s disqualification

On Wednesday morning, Phogat, who assured a silver medal, was told she was overweight by 100 grams which disqualified her from playing.

“She was found overweight by 100gm this morning. The rules do not allow this and she has been disqualified,” said an Indian coach.

The Indian Olympic Association later confirmed the development and requested privacy for the wrestler, who was competing in her third Olympics.

“It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning,” the IOA stated.

“No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you to respect Vinesh’s privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand,” it added.

