Hyderabad: Akhanda 2 Thaandavam has become one of the most talked about films in recent weeks. The movie, directed by Boyapati Sreenu and starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, was originally set for release on December 5, 2025. However, financial and legal issues forced the makers to postpone it. Fans have been waiting for the new date, and it now appears that the wait is almost over.

Several films that were supposed to release on December 12, including Mowgli 2025, Eesha, and Annagaru Vostaru, suddenly stopped promotions today. Press meets were cancelled and marketing activities were paused.

These changes strongly suggest that Akhanda 2 is preparing to take the December 12 slot. Karthi’s film may still release as planned, but the focus has shifted to Balakrishna’s film.

Legal Issues Near Settlement

The delay occurred due to a financial dispute between 14 Reels Plus and Eros International involving unpaid dues of nearly Rs. 28 crore. The Madras High Court had imposed a stay on the release. According to sources, discussions between the producers and Eros International ended positively on Monday night. The makers are expected to inform the court that the matter has been settled.

A recent report suggests that Balakrishna agreed to adjust Rs. 20 crore from his remuneration to help clear the dues. This move has increased confidence that the release will move forward without further delays.

If the court gives clearance, Akhanda 2 is likely to release on December 12 with premiere shows planned in Telugu states on December 11 at 9 PM. An official announcement is expected later today.