After Samantha, Naga Chaitanya to grace Koffee With Karan 7?

Hyderabad: Ever since Koffee With Karan 7 premiered on July 7, the show has become the talk of the showbiz industry. Love it or hate it, everybody wants to join the gossip and fun-filled celebrity chat show. Several celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday have graced the ‘Koffee couch’ already. Furthermore, the show has seen a debut from one of the top Tollywood actresses Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu featured in the third episode of Koffee With Karan 7 alongside Akshay Kumar and the two took the entertainment quotient considerably high with their antics. The episode was loved by the audience and has left them wondering if Samantha’s ex-husband Naga Chaitanya will ever come as a guest too.

Well, Naga Chaitanya has an answer to that query and it will certainly make his fans’ day. In a conversation with India.com, Chay said, “On Koffee With Karan, why not if I get a chance? Karan Johar is great, I love the work he does. If he wants to have me, why not?”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in the Telugu film ‘Thank You’ and is now gearing up for his Hindi film debut in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The film is slated to hit the theatres on August 11, 2022.

In fact, Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan will be seen on Koffee With Karan 7. While an official announcement has not been made yet, the duo will most probably be seen in the next episode.