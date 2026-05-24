After SS Rajamouli, Fans want Mahesh Babu to pick this director

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu is currently working on one of the most anticipated films of his career with director S. S. Rajamouli. Expectations are already sky high as fans believe the project could take the Telugu superstar to a much bigger global audience.

But even before this film reaches theatres, another exciting discussion has started among movie lovers, should Mahesh Babu team up with Prashanth Neel next?

Mahesh Babu and Prashanth Neel Movie on Cards ?

Prashanth Neel has become one of India’s biggest commercial filmmakers after delivering massive hits like KGF: Chapter 1, KGF: Chapter 2 and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.

His films are known for larger-than-life storytelling, strong hero elevations, stylish action and powerful screen presence. More importantly, Neel often presents stars in a completely fresh way, which has created excitement among Mahesh Babu fans.

A New Phase in Mahesh Babu’s Career?

For years, Mahesh Babu built a loyal fan base with films that balanced entertainment, emotions and commercial appeal. However, some viewers often felt that he stayed within a familiar format.

Now, his recent career choices suggest a shift towards bigger and more ambitious cinema.

Working with Rajamouli is already seen as a major milestone. If Mahesh follows it up with a Prashanth Neel film, it could open another exciting chapter and allow audiences to see a more intense and mass-oriented version of the actor.

Prashanth Neel is currently busy with his upcoming project featuring N. T. Rama Rao Jr., while Mahesh Babu remains focused on completing his film with Rajamouli.

There is no official announcement yet about a collaboration. However, the idea itself has generated huge interest among fans and industry followers.

If the combination becomes reality, Mahesh Babu and Prashanth Neel could deliver one of the biggest pan-India films Telugu cinema has seen in recent years.