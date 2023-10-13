After US, UAE ranks second in hosting wealthy Indians globally

With 47 individuals, United States (US) is the top choice for NRIs, followed by the UAE and the United Kingdom (UK).

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th October 2023 8:30 pm IST
After US, UAE ranks second in hosting wealthy Indians globally
From left — Vinod Shantilal Adani and Yusuff Ali

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has become the second-largest home for wealthy non-resident Indians (NRI’s) globally, with up to 20 Indian-origin businessmen residing in the country.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The findings were revealed in the Hurun India Rich List 2023, jointly released by Hurun India and 360 ONE Wealth.

It has listed 96 out of 360 are NRIs, with 84 percent being self-made, with London-based Gopichand Hinduja and family topping the list with a wealth of 1,76,500 crores, followed by Lakshmi Mittal and family also living in London— at 1,62,300 crores.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Six UAE-based Indian entrepreneurs enter Forbes list of India’s richest 100

The report indicates that with 47 individuals, the United States (US) is the top choice for NRIs, followed by the UAE and the United Kingdom (UK).

Top wealthiest Indians residing in UAE

Vinod Shantilal Adani

Vinod Shantilal Adani, brother of Gautam Adani, ranks as the wealthiest Indian in UAE with a global wealth of 1,07,300 crores.

His ranking among the richest Indians globally dropped to 12 this year, possibly due to the negative market performance of Adani Group company stocks following a Hindenburg Research report.

M A Yusuff Ali

Sixty-seven-year-old Yusuff Ali, founder and chairman of hypermarket chain operator LuLu Group International, ranks second wealthiest NRI in UAE, with a wealth of 55,000 crores.

Other top wealthy Indians in UAE

  • Dr Shamsheer Vayalil
  • Prithviraj Jindal and family and Ratan Jindal and family
  • Saket Burman and family
  • Divyank Turakhia and Bhavin Turakhia
  • Faizal Kottikollon
  • Azad Moopen and family
  • Danube promoter Rizwan Sajan
  • Petrochem ME’s Yogesh Mehta
  • IBS Software chairman V K Mathews and family
  • Malabar Gold’s Abdul Salam KP

Top ten wealthiest NRIs

RankNameCityWealthCompany
1Gopichand Hinduja and familyLondon1,76,500Hinduja
2L N Mittal and familyLondon1,62,300ArcelorMittal
3Vinod Shantilal Adani and familyDubai1,07,300Adani
4Jay ChaudhrySan Jose72,100Zscaler
5Shapoor Pallonji MistryMonaco70,800Shapoorji Pallonji
6Anil Agarwal and familyLondon66,900Vedanta Resources
7M A Yusuff AliAbu Dhabi55,000LuLu Group
8Sri Prakash LohiaLondon54,500Indorama
9Rakesh Gangwal and familyMclean31,800Interglobe Aviation
10Vivek Chand Sehgal and familyMelbourne30,700Samvardhana Motherson International

“The trends in the 360 ONE Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2023 reveal that India stands as a ‘shining moon’ in a global economy exploring every avenue to avoid recession. Despite being considered a ‘challenging year,’ India welcomed 278 new faces and a remarkable 38 new billionaires, marking the second-highest number of billionaire additions since the list’s inception. As the global economy stabilizes, we anticipate even more rapid wealth growth in India.”

“From Tata to Birla, India has nurtured some of the world’s most esteemed family business dynasties. Nearly 60 per cent of the 360 ONE Wealth Hurun India Rich List is poised for intergenerational wealth transfer within the next decade. India’s wealth creation story is truly inspiring, with 66 per cent of the list being self-made, a significant increase from 54 per cent five years ago.”

Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher at Hurun India, said.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th October 2023 8:30 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
Back to top button