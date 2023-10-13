Six UAE-based Indian entrepreneurs enter Forbes list of India’s richest 100

Mukesh Ambani topped the 2023 Forbes list of India’s 100 richest with a net worth of 92 billion dollars.

Sakina Fatima | Published: 13th October 2023 11:40 am IST
Top left clockwise— Yusuff Ali, Renuka Jagtiani, Joy Alukkas, Sunny Varkey, Ravi Pillai and Shamsheer Vayalil.

Six United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian entrepreneurs have featured in the prestigious 2023 Forbes list of India’s 100 richest.

The six are M A Yusuffali, Renuka Jagtiani, Joy Alukkas, Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Ravi Pillai, and Sunny Varkey.

Reliance Industries’ Mukesh Ambani topped the 2023 Forbes list of India’s 100 richest with a net worth of 92 billion dollars, followed by the Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, who overtook Ambani last year. His net worth is reportedly 68 billion dollars.

Here’s about six UAE- based Indian entrepreneurs

  • M A Yusuffali

Sixty-seven-year-old Yusuff Ali, founder and chairman of hypermarket chain operator LuLu Group International, who has a net worth of 7.1 billion dollars, has topped the list of UAE-based Indian businessmen.

He ranked 27th, up from 35th, with a fortune of 5.4 billion dollars.

  • Renuka Jagtiani

Renuka Jagtiani, chairwoman of omnichannel retailer Landmark Group, ranked 44th on the Forbes list with a fortune of 4.8 billion dollars.

Renuka inherited the spot from husband Micky Jagtiani, who died in May.
In 2022, her wealth had been estimated at 2.9 billion dollars.

  • Joy Alukkas

Sixty-six-year-old Joy Alukkas, chairman of jewellery retailer Joyalukkas Group, ranked 50th on the list with a net worth of 4.4 billion dollars.

He improved his position from the 69th richest Indian last year. In 2022, he had a net worth of 3.1 billion dollars.

  • Dr Shamsheer Vayalil

Forty-six-year-old Dr Shamsheer Vayalil is chairman and managing director of VPS Healthcare Group, featured on the list with a net worth of 3.7 billion dollars.

Vayalil, who is Yussuf Ali’s son-in-law, is ranked 57th on the list.

  • Ravi Pillai

Seventy-year-old Ravi Pillai, chairman and managing director of construction and engineering company RP Group, with wealth estimated at 3.2 billion dollars, ranked 69th.

  • Sunny Varkey

Sixty-six-year-old Sunny Varkey, founder of Gems Education, has a net worth of 2.93 billion dollars, ranked 78th on the list.

Yusuffali, Joy Alukkas, Dr Shamsheer, Ravi Pillai, and Sunny Varkey are all from Kerala, a state in south India.

Here is list of top 10 richest Indians in 2023

RankNameNet worthIndustry
1Mukesh Ambani92 billion dollarsDiversified
2Gautam Adani & family68 billion dollarsDiversified
3Shiv Nadar29.3 billion dollarsTechnology
4Savitri Jindal24 billion dollarsMetals & mining
5Radhakishan Damani & family23 billion dollarsFashion & retail
6Cyrus Poonawalla20.7 billion dollarsHealthcare
7Hinduja family20 billion dollarsDiversified
8Dilip Shanghvi & family19 billion dollarsHealthcare
9Kumar Birla17.5 billion dollarsDiversified
10Shapoor Mistry & family16.9 billion dollarsDiversified

The combined wealth of India’s 100 Richest was flat at 799 billion dollars this year.

This list was compiled using shareholding and financial information obtained from the families and individuals, stock exchanges, analysts and India’s regulatory agencies.

