Six UAE-based Indian entrepreneurs enter Forbes list of India’s richest 100

Six United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian entrepreneurs have featured in the prestigious 2023 Forbes list of India’s 100 richest.

The six are M A Yusuffali, Renuka Jagtiani, Joy Alukkas, Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Ravi Pillai, and Sunny Varkey.

Reliance Industries’ Mukesh Ambani topped the 2023 Forbes list of India’s 100 richest with a net worth of 92 billion dollars, followed by the Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, who overtook Ambani last year. His net worth is reportedly 68 billion dollars.

Here’s about six UAE- based Indian entrepreneurs

M A Yusuffali

Sixty-seven-year-old Yusuff Ali, founder and chairman of hypermarket chain operator LuLu Group International, who has a net worth of 7.1 billion dollars, has topped the list of UAE-based Indian businessmen.

He ranked 27th, up from 35th, with a fortune of 5.4 billion dollars.

Renuka Jagtiani

Renuka Jagtiani, chairwoman of omnichannel retailer Landmark Group, ranked 44th on the Forbes list with a fortune of 4.8 billion dollars.

Renuka inherited the spot from husband Micky Jagtiani, who died in May.

In 2022, her wealth had been estimated at 2.9 billion dollars.

Joy Alukkas

Sixty-six-year-old Joy Alukkas, chairman of jewellery retailer Joyalukkas Group, ranked 50th on the list with a net worth of 4.4 billion dollars.

He improved his position from the 69th richest Indian last year. In 2022, he had a net worth of 3.1 billion dollars.

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil

Forty-six-year-old Dr Shamsheer Vayalil is chairman and managing director of VPS Healthcare Group, featured on the list with a net worth of 3.7 billion dollars.

Vayalil, who is Yussuf Ali’s son-in-law, is ranked 57th on the list.

Ravi Pillai

Seventy-year-old Ravi Pillai, chairman and managing director of construction and engineering company RP Group, with wealth estimated at 3.2 billion dollars, ranked 69th.

Sunny Varkey

Sixty-six-year-old Sunny Varkey, founder of Gems Education, has a net worth of 2.93 billion dollars, ranked 78th on the list.

Yusuffali, Joy Alukkas, Dr Shamsheer, Ravi Pillai, and Sunny Varkey are all from Kerala, a state in south India.

Here is list of top 10 richest Indians in 2023

Rank Name Net worth Industry 1 Mukesh Ambani 92 billion dollars Diversified 2 Gautam Adani & family 68 billion dollars Diversified 3 Shiv Nadar 29.3 billion dollars Technology 4 Savitri Jindal 24 billion dollars Metals & mining 5 Radhakishan Damani & family 23 billion dollars Fashion & retail 6 Cyrus Poonawalla 20.7 billion dollars Healthcare 7 Hinduja family 20 billion dollars Diversified 8 Dilip Shanghvi & family 19 billion dollars Healthcare 9 Kumar Birla 17.5 billion dollars Diversified 10 Shapoor Mistry & family 16.9 billion dollars Diversified

The combined wealth of India’s 100 Richest was flat at 799 billion dollars this year.

This list was compiled using shareholding and financial information obtained from the families and individuals, stock exchanges, analysts and India’s regulatory agencies.