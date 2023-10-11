Dubai: Andhra IT engineer takes over Rs 8 cr home in DDF draw

Mandolla is the 217th Indian national to have won one million dollars in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since in 1999.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th October 2023 9:49 pm IST
Andhra software engineer takes over Rs 8 cr home in DDF draw
Dubai Duty Free officials announced the new millionaires at Dubai International Airport on Wednesday. Photo: DDF

A 45-year-old Sharjah-based Andhra Pradesh man won the grand prize of one million dollars (Rs 8,31,43,550) on Wednesday, October 11, in the Dubai Duty-Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire promotion held at Dubai International Airport.

The winner Karnaiah Mandolla, won one million dollars in Millennium Millionaire Series 437 after buying the lucky ticket number 4576.

Mandolla, who works as a software engineer at Emirates Airlines, has been participating in the draw for the past eight years.

“This will definitely help me clear my debts and secure my children’s education, while I will share some with charity,” he told DDF draw organizers.

Mandolla is the 217th Indian national to have won one million dollars in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since 1999 and Indian nationals are the biggest buyers of tickets.

