After video of man slapping three men goes viral, UP police arrest accused

Three Muslim men were slapped by a person in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh police arrested a man for allegedly slapping and hurling slurs at three Muslim men, including an elderly person, in the Rudayan area of Budaun district.

The arrest followed after a video of the incident went massively viral on social media platforms, where the accused, Akshya Singh, repeatedly slaps the elderly Muslim man, along with two others.

When the three men try to escape, he chases them on his motorcycle and hurls abusive slurs at them.

According to local reports, Akshay was on his two-wheeler, and the three men were walking past him. The video shows a wide road stretch. Akshay drove past them but deliberately stopped and began honking continuously.

Alt News co-founder and prominent fact-checker Mohammed Zubair noted that the attacker forced them to remove their skullcaps before the assault.

After the video gained online criticism, an FIR was registered under Sections 115(2) (physical assault), 353 (mischief) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitha (BNS) at the Islamnagar police station and Akshay Singh was subsequently arrested.

