Hyderabad: When a movie becomes popular, the lead pair often gets a lot of attention. People love to see their favorite actors together again, even if they are from different age groups. Not every on-screen couple is of the same age, and sometimes a senior actor with a younger actress works well too. That’s what’s happening right now with Kamal Haasan and Trisha Krishnan in their upcoming film Thug Life.

The internet is full of talk about this unique pair. Fans are excited to see Kamal and Trisha together again in a Mani Ratnam film. The age gap of nearly 30 years has started many discussions, especially after the trailer released on May 17, 2025.

Trisha Reacts: “I Knew It Would Be Special”

The trailer shows some romantic scenes between Kamal (70) and Trisha (42), which made some viewers uncomfortable. But Trisha didn’t stay silent. At the film’s pre-release event in Mumbai, she said:

“I think that’s something I knew when they announced the film and I had not even signed it. So that’s when I knew, wow, this is magic. And I was not even part of the film at that point in time.”

She also shared how amazing it was to watch Kamal and director Mani Ratnam work together:

“So all of us as actors, we were like, oh damn, we have to do some work here. We’ve got to stop staring at them. So it was magic.”

Another topic that got people talking was Trisha’s solo song, Sugar Daddy. Many were surprised that Mani Ratnam included such a song in his film. Some thought the title didn’t suit Trisha’s age, while others were simply shocked by this new move.

What Thug Life Is Really About

The movie is a gangster drama that focuses on a powerful man and his troubled relationship with his son. Kamal plays the role of Sakthi, a feared gangster. The story is full of action, emotions, and family drama. The cast includes STR, Trisha, Abhirami, Sanya Malhotra, and others.

This is also the second time Kamal and Mani Ratnam are working together after their classic hit Nayakan in 1987. Fans are thrilled to see them team up again.