Agnipath row: Hyderabad cops concerned over Modi’s stay at Raj Bhavan

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national executive meeting, city police have raised concern over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stay at Raj Bhavan.

Police officials have urged the Special Protection Group (SPG) to relocate the PM to Novotel Hotel in order to avoid any untoward incident in the wake of the ongoing Agnipath protests. Apart from the aforementioned issue, Congress workers laid siege to Raj Bhavan while protesting against Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons to Rahul Gandhi.

Modi is supposed to arrive in Hyderabad to attend the meeting at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), at the Novotel Hotel premises at Madhapur. He will address a public meeting at Parade Grounds in the Secunderabad on July 3.

Also Read Hyderabad: Over 10L to attend BJP National Executive meet

Ahead of the PM’s arrival, approximately 10,000 BJP workers are busy ensuring the smooth conduct of the national executive meeting and the rally. The event is a step by the BJP to strengthen its presence in Telangana ahead of the assembly polls in 2023.