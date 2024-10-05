Agniveer killed in fire extinguisher blast during mock drill in Rajasthan

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th October 2024 11:38 pm IST
Hyderabad: Man killed by father after arguing over alcohol money
Representational Image

Jaipur: A 24-year-old Agniveer died due to an explosion in a fire extinguisher during a mock drill in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, police said Saturday.

During a mock drill in a training camp of Golpura Army Area on Friday, a fire extinguisher exploded and Agniveer Saurabh Pal got injured, DSP Anil Jasoria said.

Also Read
17 out of 19 papers leaked under Congress rule: Rajasthan CM

Pal, a resident of Bhakhara village in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj, succumbed during treatment at a hospital, he said.

His father Rakesh Pal was informed about the incident and the body was handed over to the family today, the officer said.

Pal had joined the Indian Army under the Agniveer scheme in 2023.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th October 2024 11:38 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button