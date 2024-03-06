AGP to give strong fight to Badruddin Ajmal in Dhubri: Assam Minister

Badruddin Ajmal has been representing the Dhubri Lok Sabha, a minority dominated seat, since 2009.

Badruddin Ajmal
Guwahati: Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta has said that the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) will pose a strong challenge to All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal in his bastion, and the BJP’s ally will win the seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Minister Mahanta, who is the working president of AGP, said that the beneficiary schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have changed the perception of many from the minority communities.

He said, “As per current situation, AGP is stronger than AIUDF in Dhubri. We have mass support here.”

Although it has not been formally announced by the AGP, Zabed Islam is likely to contest polls from the Lok Sabha seat.

The BJP has announced its candidates in 11 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam.

It has left three seats for its allies, including AGP and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL).

UPPL is set to contest polls from Bodoland area while AGP will fight elections in Dhubri and Barpeta Lok Sabha seats.

