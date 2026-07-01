Ahad Raza and Dananeer Mobeen’s cosy pics break internet

Islamabad: Pakistani stars Ahad Raza Mir and Dananeer Mobeen have once again pushed the internet into full detective mode. The latest round of gossip started after popular Pakistani entertainment gossip page SaherScoop shared a blurry picture claiming the two were spotted together in Thailand.

The photo is not clear, but for fans, that was more than enough. A man and woman are seen sitting close, and social media users were quick to claim that it is Ahad and Dananeer enjoying what many are now calling a “secret holiday.”

What makes the rumour even juicier is Ahad’s own history of fans shipping him with his co-stars. His much-talked-about romance with Sajal Aly began after their on screen pairing in Yaqeen Ka Safar, before the two got married and later parted ways. So naturally, when another co-star equation starts looking too close, fans don’t take long to connect dots.

Ahad and Dananeer became a fan favourite pair after Meem Se Mohabbat, and their chemistry has already given the internet enough reason to ship them. Now, with this Thailand picture going viral, the chatter has moved from “cute on screen pair” to “are they actually holidaying together?”

Neither Ahad nor Dananeer has reacted to the viral picture yet. But as always, silence has only made the gossip louder, and one blurry click has turned into full blown dating speculation online.