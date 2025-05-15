Hyderabad: Pakistani celebrities continue to gain immense popularity not only within the country but also internationally. Their growing influence and stellar performances in commercially hit dramas have earned them a massive fan base that eagerly awaits every update. And when two top stars are seen together, it naturally sets the internet abuzz.

The latest duo to spark excitement online is none other than Mahira Khan and Ahad Raza Mir. The two stars were recently spotted in Jeddah, twinning in elegant white outfits and posing together for photos that have now gone viral. Their appearance together has led to a wave of speculation among fans and entertainment portals alike.

Mahira Khan, Ahad Raza Mir’s upcoming project

Buzz has it that Mahira and Ahad are in Saudi Arabia for the shoot of a mysterious upcoming project. While the details about the project remains under wraps, fans are already over the moon at the possibility of seeing the two share screen space. It is not yet confirmed whether it’s a Pakistani drama, a film, or perhaps something entirely different, but the anticipation is real.

This unexpected collaboration between two of Pakistan’s most adored stars has left fans gushing online, with many already calling it a dream pairing. If the photos are anything to go by, their chemistry is set to sizzle and fans cannot wait to see what’s in store.