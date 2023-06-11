Ahead of 2024 LS elections, Amit Shah pitches for a Tamil PM

Chennai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that a Tamil from a poor family should become the Prime Minister of India, party sources said.

Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu against the backdrop of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, was addressing a closed-door party office bearers meeting at Chennai.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | In Vellore, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "Tamil Nadu had Congress-DMK government for 10 years. That government indulged in Rs 12,000 crores of corruption & scams. In 9 years, nobody has levelled even one allegation of corruption against the Modi… pic.twitter.com/dfGjGM6MVy — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2023

Taking a dig at DMK and its late patriarch M. Karunanidhi, he said that senior Congress leaders from Tamil Nadu like K. Kamaraj and G.K. Moopanar had the potential to become Prime Minister but Karunanidhi scuttled their chances.

The call for a Tamil Prime Minister by Amit Shah is seen as a move to corner the DMK which has said that it will win all 39 Lok Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu and also the only seat of Puducherry.

The ‘Tamil Prime Minister’ remarks come against the backdrop of the BJP’s outreach to Tamil Nadu as evinced by it taking the Sengol from Thiruvaduthurai Adheenam and Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself installing it inside the new parliament building.